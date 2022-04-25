STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers announced his administration has selected GRAEF to design and construct the Potawatomi State Park Observation Tower Project.

According to a release, GRAEF will now begin working on formulating two design plans for the Potawatomi Observation Tower. One of these designs will consist of restoring the existing tower and the other design will focus on replacing the existing structure with a new one.

“With today’s announcement, we are one step closer to revitalizing the Potawatomi Tower to ensure that every Wisconsinite can enjoy the tower for generations to come,” said Governor Evers.

“I am also happy to commit today that the project will be included in my 2023-25 Capital Budget proposal. It is my hope that with all the public support and the work of the DNR and the Department of Administration that this project will garner widespread bipartisan support in the next capital budget,” he added.

Following the completion of the designs by GRAEF, the Department of Natural Resources will gather feedback from residents on which design has the best option for the park and community.

“Public feedback has informed this process from the beginning and with this contract, the public will again be able to weigh in specifically on what the future of the Potawatomi Tower will look like,” said DNR Secretary Preston Cole. “The DNR looks forward to GRAEF completing their work, and thanks [to] the governor for again showing his support of our state parks, and specifically Potawatomi State Park, by committing to include this project in the upcoming Capital Budget.”

For more information on the Potawatomi State Park project, click here.