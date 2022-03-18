DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers has announced his plans to improve WIS 42 in Door County on Friday.

Evers signed a $7.49 million contract to improve 7.2 miles of WIS 42 beginning at the south junction of WIS 57 to the Bayview Bridge in Sturgeon Bay, Door County.

Officials say construction is scheduled to begin Wednesday, March 23, 2022 and is expect to be completed around September of this year. WIS 42/57 will remain open but may be reduced to one lane in each direction. These lane-closures are expected to happen at night. Some intersections and ramps will be closed for short periods of time while they’re being reconstructed.

The project is set to improve a multitude of things on WIS 42, including:

Concrete pavement repairs

Mill and overlay of the existing asphalt pavement sections

Asphalt pavement overlay of existing concrete pavement from Duluth Avenue to the Bayview Bridge

Miscellaneous pipe and drainage improvements

New pavement markings

Replacement of beam guard

The following locally-funded improvements in Sturgeon Bay, Door County will also be completed as part of this project:

Ashland Avenue

Widening the intersection radius for the southbound WIS 42/57 right turn movement

Neenah Avenue

Widening the north leg of the intersection to create a right turn lane and a combined through/left turn lane

County U/Circle Ridge Road

Construction of WIS 42/57 right turn lanes to County U and Circle Ridge Road

Widening County U to include a right turn lane and combined through/left turn lane

Reconfiguration of the southbound WIS 42/57 traffic lanes to maintain a single lane through the intersection and offset left turn lanes to improve driver perception/vision

Green Bay Road northbound ramp

Removal of concrete barrier and guardrail below the WIS 42/57 overpass

Reconstruction of multi-use path with new concrete sidewalk

Officials say that the combination of repairing and diamond grinding existing concrete pavement and milling/overlaying existing asphaltic pavement will reduce surface roughness and provide a smoother and safer ride to motorists.

These improvements will also extend the life of the pavement structure and reduce future maintenance costs. Various intersection improvements in the city of Sturgeon Bay will improve operations and enhance safety during turning/crossing movements at those intersections.

Additional safety enhancements include guardrail improvements and shoulder rumble strips to help mitigate possible serious crashes and alert drivers who inadvertently leave the lane of travel and provide them time to correct before traveling beyond the shoulder.

For more information on traffic impacts or to learn more about the WIS 42 project, click here.