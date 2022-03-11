(WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers has announced additional pay for a number of different jobs Friday.

According to a release, correctional officers, psychiatric care technicians, and youth counselors are among those that will get a pay bump at the Wisconsin Department of Corrections’ and Wisconsin Department of Health Services’ institutions.

The $3 per hour add-on will go into effect March 13, 2022, for all eligible employees in pay status, impacting more than 5,000 workers across both agencies.

Vacancies have hindered the two agencies and Governor Evers is hoping the pay raise will get those positions filled.

“Our security personnel have faced higher workloads, pressures, and hazards throughout the pandemic, and deserve to be fairly compensated. My initial proposal called for an ongoing $5 per hour increase for security pay, which the Legislature refused to fund. This increase will provide a much-needed boost not only for recruitment and retention but also to recognize the critical role these workers have across our state,” explained Evers.

Under the 2021-2023 compensation plan originally proposed by Evers, all security employees within these classifications would have received a permanent $5 per hour add-on. This pay increase would have been funded through a companion bill with general purpose revenue from the state, tapping into the largest general fund ending balance in state history to address this critical need with ongoing state funding.

Evers officials say responsibly compensating our correctional officers, youth counselors, and psychiatric technicians is an important and ongoing state cost, and the administration will continue to advocate for a permanent solution to this workforce crisis.

When this administration took office, starting pay for a correctional officer was $16.65 per hour. After previous pay increases, that increased to $19.89 per hour. Now, with this add-on, the starting rate for all correctional officers will go to $22.89 per hour, which is a 37% increase in just three years. We will continue to advocate for better compensation for our staff, focusing on the areas of greatest need. Department of Corrections Secretary Kevin Carr

“These positions provide critical support to Wisconsinites and being able to provide well-deserved pay increases will help ensure we can continue to provide high-quality care,” explained Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake.