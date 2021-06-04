Evers appointee selected as UW Regents board president

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — An appointee of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has been elected president of the University of Wisconsin Board of Regents, defeating an appointee of former Republican Gov. Scott Walker in a rare contested race.

Regent Ed Manydeeds defeated Regent Michael M. Grebe, the current board vice president, in a 10-8 secret vote.

Manydeeds is one of nine Evers appointees and Grebe is one of seven Walker appointees.

The other two regents are the secretary of the state education department and president of the technical college system.

It was a rare power struggle on the board, marking the first contested election for president in nearly a decade.

