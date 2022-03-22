OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers announced on Tuesday his plans for improvements to I-41 in Outagamie County.

According to a release, Evers signed a $3.33 million contract with Fahrner Asphalt Sealers Inc. to improve over 12 miles of I-41 between WIS 15 in the town of Grand Chute and County J in the city of Kaukauna.

Officials say construction will begin on Sunday, April 10, 2022, and finish around May.

The interstate is expected to remain open during the construction but could be reduced down to one lane in each direction. The interchange ramps may be closed during overnight hours as well.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) officials say the project will improve a variety of things such as:

Cleaning and sealing I-41 mainline and interchange ramp pavement cracks and joints

Placement of asphalt repair mastic

Concrete pavement repair

Some asphalt shoulder paving

Pavement marking

According to officials, the construction will extend pavement life and reduce maintenance costs until work begins on the I-41 Expansion Project.

For more information about the I-41 improvements in Outagamie County, click here.