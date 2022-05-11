GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers was in Green Bay on Wednesday at Lambeau Field to celebrate the 20-year anniversary of Focus on Energy.

Focus on Energy in partnership with Wisconsin Utilities empowers residents of Wisconsin to make smart energy decisions with enduring economic benefits.

“When I took office, we made a commitment to take the necessary steps to ensure that all electricity of Wisconsin would be carbon-free by 2050. Our utility partners have made great strides towards reducing emissions by shuttering fossil fuel power plants and bringing new renewable energy generation systems online,” explained Evers while talking to those in attendance.

The Green Bay Packers also partner with Focus on Energy and have helped fuel the renewable resource program for the past two decades.

“We still have a long, long way to go before we hit that 100%. Energy efficiency through Wisconsin’s focus on energy program is a critical component to achieving that goal while also lowering energy bills for families, reducing our reliance on out-of-state energy sources, and investing more in skills and job training,” added Evers.

For more information about the Focus on Energy program, click here.