Evers calls for Legislature to spend $250 million on K-12 schools

(AP) – Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is calling for the Republican-controlled Legislature to spend $250 million of a state budget surplus on public schools, roughly half of which would be targeted toward lowering property taxes.

The plan he released Thursday contrasts with Republican leaders who say they are focused on tapping the budget surplus cutting taxes.

Evers surrounded himself with teachers, school board members, superintendents, Democratic lawmakers, and others to call a special session to take up the plan.

The proposal will face a tough road in the GOP-controlled Legislature. Republicans say they are focused on cutting taxes, not spending more on schools.