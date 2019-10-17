Evers creates climate change task force for Wisconsin

FILE – In this Sept. 24, 2019, file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks with reporters at an event in Madison, Wis. Evers plans to announce four pardons on Monday, the first issued by a Wisconsin governor in nearly nine years. Evers revived the Pardons Board this summer after his predecessor, Scott Walker, refused to issue any pardons during his eight years as governor. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has created a task force to develop strategies to deal with climate change in the state.

Evers announced formation of the new group Thursday at the Urban Ecology Center in Milwaukee.

Evers tasked the group to come up with recommendations to mitigate and adapt to the effects of climate change by August.

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes will serve as chairman of the task force that includes Republican and Democratic members of the Legislature and representatives of a broad cross section of the state’s agriculture, energy, business, health, education and environmental interests.

Evers says science has been ignored too long and “we can’t afford to do it any longer.”