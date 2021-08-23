Gov. Evers creating homeowners assistance program

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new program for homeowners in Wisconsin will make nearly $93 million in federal money available to help people keep their homes, by helping those who are struggling with paying bills, including mortgages and property taxes, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Tony Evers announced the Wisconsin Help for Homeowners program on Monday.
The state is partnering with the Wisconsin Community Action Program Network, member agencies, the state treasurer and Take Root Wisconsin to develop the program.
“We’re working to ensure that every family, household, and community has the resources to rebound and recover,” said Gov. Evers.
The goal of the program is to prevent homeowner mortgage delinquencies, defaults, foreclosures, loss of utilities or home energy services, and displacement, Evers’ office said.
Two virtual public hearings for input regarding the State of Wisconsin’s plan to implement WHH will be held on August 31.