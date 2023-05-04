Lane closure on a busy road due to maintenance signs detour traffic temporary street work orange lighted arrow, barrels, and cones.

MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers signed a $7.7 million contract to improve over 17 miles of WIS 64 from US 141 to WIS 180 in Marinette County.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, construction will begin on Tuesday, May 9, and is expected to last all summer, concluding in early September.

WIS 64 will remain open for the majority of the project with lane closures and flagging operations. However, the Wisconsin highway will be closed to through traffic and detoured during culvert replacements.

Greenville-based construction company Northeast Asphalt is the primary contractor for this resurfacing project.

Additional work includes:

Widening paved shoulders

Resurfacing the park and ride at County W intersection

Replacing culverts, curbs, and gutters

Bean guard improvements and rumble strips

Pavement markings

“The existing pavement surface is deteriorating,” said officials with WisDOT. “Improvements will reduce surface roughness and provide a smoother and safer ride for motorists.”

WIS 64 from 17th Road to US 141 near the village of Pound in Marinette County.



Improvements are also expected to extend the life of the pavement structure while reducing future maintenance costs.

For more information on the upcoming WIS 64 construction project in Marinette County, you can visit the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s project page here.