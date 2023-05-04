MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers signed a $7.7 million contract to improve over 17 miles of WIS 64 from US 141 to WIS 180 in Marinette County.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, construction will begin on Tuesday, May 9, and is expected to last all summer, concluding in early September.
WIS 64 will remain open for the majority of the project with lane closures and flagging operations. However, the Wisconsin highway will be closed to through traffic and detoured during culvert replacements.
Greenville-based construction company Northeast Asphalt is the primary contractor for this resurfacing project.
Additional work includes:
- Widening paved shoulders
- Resurfacing the park and ride at County W intersection
- Replacing culverts, curbs, and gutters
- Bean guard improvements and rumble strips
- Pavement markings
“The existing pavement surface is deteriorating,” said officials with WisDOT. “Improvements will reduce surface roughness and provide a smoother and safer ride for motorists.”
Improvements are also expected to extend the life of the pavement structure while reducing future maintenance costs.
For more information on the upcoming WIS 64 construction project in Marinette County, you can visit the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s project page here.