Evers directs $130 million toward workforce development

MOVE PHOTO AT 10:30 CT MONDAY JUNE 28 – FILE – In this July 3, 2019, file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers arrives to sign the budget at the State Capitol in Madison. Wisconsin legislators are poised to take their final votes on the state’s next two-year budget and send it on to Gov. Tony Evers. The Assembly has scheduled a floor vote for Tuesday, June 29, 2021. The Senate is expected to follow suit on Wednesday. The centerpiece of the spending plan is a $3.3 billion income and property tax cut. (Steve Apps/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers is directing $130 million in federal coronavirus relief funds to help address the state’s worker shortage problem and assist unemployed people searching for a job.

The bulk of the money, $100 million, will go toward a workforce innovation program for the development of solutions to workforce challenges the state faced after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Another $20 million will go to a worker advancement initiative that will offer about 2,000 unemployed people subsidized employment and skills training opportunities with local employers.

And $10 million would go to a program that provides workforce career coaches to help people find jobs.