Evers: Feds OK disaster declaration for Wisconsin storms

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers says Wisconsin has received a federal disaster declaration for 17 counties and two tribes that sustained damage during severe storms in July.

Evers made the request to President Donald Trump’s administration last week. The governor also had requested Marinette County be included, but Evers’ office says the Federal Emergency Management Agency is still reviewing that request.

State and federal agencies have verified more than $19.5 million in damage from thunderstorms, tornadoes and flooding from the storms between July 18 and July 20.

Tuesday’s declaration allows local governments affected by the storms to apply for aid. The program is not for businesses or homeowners.

Under the program, FEMA covers 75 percent of eligible costs. State and local agencies share the remaining 25 percent.