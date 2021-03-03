Evers floats allowing K-12 schools to open before Sept. 1

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Allowing schools to open earlier and bolstering their summer school offerings are both being floated by Gov. Tony Evers as ways to help students catch up after a year of virtual learning during the coronavirus pandemic.

Allowing schools to open before Sept. 1 for the 2021-2022 academic year would require a law change.

The Legislature has balked at previous attempts to loosen the opening date under pressure from the state’s tourism industry that backs having students available to work summer jobs up until September.

Evers said at a WisPolitics.com event on Tuesday that opening earlier than September was something that “might” have to be done temporarily.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Family Ties: Close knit Lourdes Academy Knights eye state title

UW-Oshkosh men advance in high scoring affair

Sports Xtra: UW-Oshkosh's Fischer talks regular season, WIAC tournament

Gamblers drop weekend finale to Des Moines

High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5 Plays, Team of the Week

High School Sports Xtra: Recapping boys basketball sectionals, state brackets revealed