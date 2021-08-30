Evers: GOP concerns over Afghan refugees ‘dog whistle crap’

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Evers

FILE – Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during a news conference as Democratic state Rep. Sheila Stubbs listens, in this May 20, 2019, file photo, in Madison, Wis. Police in Wisconsin would be banned from using chokeholds, except in life-threatening situations or to defend themselves, under a bipartisan bill the state Senate is scheduled to approve Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer, File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says Republican concerns over the screening process for thousands of Afghan refugees who stood side by side with Americans and are now being processed through Fort McCoy are unfounded “dog whistle crap.”

Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, have criticized the vetting process and warned about terrorists being allowed into the country.

Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson last week asked whether the refugees at Fort McCoy have been fully vetted and said White House assurances about the process are “lipstick on a pig.”

Evers said Monday that Republicans criticizing the vetting of those refugees are “vastly uninformed.”

