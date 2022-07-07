ALGOMA, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers was in the City of Algoma on Thursday to announce more than $1.4M in grants for the Wisconsin Coastal Management Program.

The program is expected to support economic growth, resiliency, and sustainability in communities along the Great Lakes, including Algoma.

The grants will be used by local, state, and tribal governments, regional planning commissions, universities, and nonprofit organizations to assist with 41 different projects totaling over $3.4M.

“The Great Lakes are critical gateways to our state and provide fresh water, jobs, recreation, and an improved quality of life for folks across our state, especially those who call our coastal communities home,” said Evers. “From the Apostle Islands to Zoo Beach in Racine, these investments will help ensure we protect our vast and valuable freshwater resources by enhancing sustainability and resilience, and supporting local economies, jobs, and recreational and educational opportunities on our freshwater coasts.”

The recipients for the 2022-2023 grants were recommended by the Wisconsin Coastal Management Council, which is a governor-appointed citizen and governmental advisory group.

“The grants announced today will make a difference across the 800 miles of Wisconsin coastal communities through enhancing public access, sustainable use practices, education, development, and habitat restoration, while addressing pollution and other concerns,” said Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA) Secretary-designee Kathy Blumenfeld.

For more information about the Wisconsin Coastal Management Program, you can visit its website here.