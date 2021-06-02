Evers names key campaign staff ahead of possible 2022 reelection bid

FILE – In this April 27, 2021, file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks with media at a news conference in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin will receive $700 million less than initially expected in federal coronavirus relief money and get it in two payments a year apart, news that Evers and U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin said Tuesday, May 11, 2021 was problematic. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has taken a significant step toward announcing a reelection bid, naming key campaign staff for a run in 2022.

The first-term Democrat has not officially said whether he’s running again, saying he’s likely to decide after the state budget is complete later this summer.

But his naming of a campaign manager and other top posts Wednesday is among the clearest signs yet that he intends to run.

Evers named Cassi Felini as campaign manager. She previously worked as his deputy campaign manager in 2017.

Several Republicans, including former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, are eyeing a run.