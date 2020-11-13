Evers: No holiday tree in state Capitol this year

FILE – In this Nov. 30, 2012, file photo, Fourth-graders from Medford Elementary and Stetsonville Elementary schools perform during a Christmas tree lighting ceremony at the State Capitol in Madison, Wis. Gov. Tony Evers has gone back to calling the state Capitol Christmas tree a holiday tree, reigniting an old fight over what to call the evergreen. Wisconsin politicians began referring to the tree as a holiday tree in 1985. Former Republican Gov. Scott Walker declared the tree a Christmas tree in 2011, drawing the ire of the Madison-based Freedom from Religion Foundation. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer, File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers says his administration will not place a holiday tree in the state Capitol this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Evers closed the Capitol to the public in March as the pandemic took hold and has no plans to re-open it.

Typically governors ask students statewide to make ornaments for the trees but Evers sent students and teachers a letter on Tuesday saying there will be no tree this year.

He asked them to make ornaments for distribution to veterans homes, hospitals and nursing homes.

He asked students to design their ornaments around a theme of “hope.”