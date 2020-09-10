Evers orders flags to half-staff in honor of 9/11

A U.S. Flag flies during sunset on the National Mall in Washington, on Sunday, Oct. 21, 2012. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

(WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers has signed an Executive Order ordering the flags of the United States and Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Friday in honor of the nearly 3,000 lives lost in the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, and in honor of the State Day of Service.

“On the 19th anniversary of September 11th, we pay tribute to the those who lost their lives, the survivors and surviving family members and loved ones, and the first responders, volunteers, and other countless heroes who responded during a time of great need,” says Gov. Evers. “We continue to strive toward that which has held us together when tragedy strikes, our resilience, our spirit of service, and the resolve to find strength through unity and purpose.”

Gov. Evers is also encouraging Wisconsinites who wish to participate in the State Day of Service to do so safely by following all Wisconsin Department of Health Services recommendations.

Wisconsinites can participate by finding service opportunities in their neighborhoods and communities paying it forward with an act of kindness. Some volunteer opportunities, including virtual or low contact opportunities, are available here at the United Way of Wisconsin, Serve Wisconsin, and Wisconsin Volunteer Coordinators Association website. 

