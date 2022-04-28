WISCONSIN (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers alongside seven other Midwest governors sent a letter to the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to voice their support for the year-round sale of E15 fuel.

President Biden and his administration issued a temporary waiver, which would allow the blend to be used this summer, but the eight governors are hoping for a permanent fix and allow the sale of E15 for 365 days of the year.

“During a time of continued supply chain disruptions and rising inflation, I continue to seek ways to support Wisconsin families. I am proud to join my colleagues as we once again advocate for the use of E15,” said Governor Evers.

E15, better known as Unleaded 88, is a mixture of regular gasoline and 15% ethanol, a plant-based fuel typically made from corn. This fuel is cheaper for consumers and helps Wisconsin families save a little extra at the pump.

“The Governor continues to lead on issues to positively impact Wisconsinites, whether it’s helping consumers with gas prices at the pump or ensuring farmers have a market for their corn,” said Randy Romanski, Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.

“E15 or Unleaded 88 is a fuel that is cleaner, has higher octane, and currently sells at a discount to gasoline. On behalf of Wisconsin’s biofuels industry, we thank Governor Evers for joining this Midwest action,” added Eric Huschitt, President of the Wisconsin Biofuels Association.

