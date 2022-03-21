KESHENA, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers held a press conference on Monday with the recipients of the Diverse Business Assistance and Diverse Business Investment grant programs at the Menominee Indian Reservation.

According to a release, more than $50 million will go toward local businesses that were heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in minority communities that were already struggling before the pandemic.

Evers says he believes these funds will be used to help invest in those communities where they were awarded and let the businesses thrive.

“These funds will work or support the work of Chambers of Commerce and nonprofits across the state in providing coaching, mentoring, technical assistance, internet services, digital learning, online marketing, social media training, and lots of other things,” said Evers.

The hope from Evers and business leaders is that these grants can help lift up people from all across the state and help businesses meet their needs.