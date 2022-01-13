Evers’ pardons near 400, most of any Wisconsin governor

MOVE PHOTO AT 10:30 CT MONDAY JUNE 28 – FILE – In this July 3, 2019, file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers arrives to sign the budget at the State Capitol in Madison. Wisconsin legislators are poised to take their final votes on the state’s next two-year budget and send it on to Gov. Tony Evers. The Assembly has scheduled a floor vote for Tuesday, June 29, 2021. The Senate is expected to follow suit on Wednesday. The centerpiece of the spending plan is a $3.3 billion income and property tax cut. (Steve Apps/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has pardoned 54 more people, bringing his total to nearly 400, the most of any Wisconsin governor.

Most of the pardons Evers announced Thursday involved low-level drug offenses. Other offenses included fraud, burglary, theft and drunken driving.

Evers has granted 391 pardons over three years in office, more than the nearly 300 pardons that former Democratic Gov. Jim Doyle issued over eight years.

“Since the beginning of my administration, we’ve remained committed to granting pardons to eligible individuals, and we intend to continue this momentum into this new year because we know that people are so much more than the sum of their past mistakes,” said Gov. Evers.

Republican Gov. Scott Walker didn’t issue a single pardon during his two terms before Evers defeated him in 2018.