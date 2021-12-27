Evers promises to fight election constitutional amendment

FILE – Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks at Cumberland Elementary School, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Whitefish Bay, Wis. Evers sits for a year-end interview with The Associated Press and says he will fight a proposed constitutional amendment supported by conservatives that would change election law and he would also oppose any effort to give election duties to the secretary of state. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer, File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is promising to fight a proposed constitutional amendment supported by conservatives that would change election law.

It’s a measure that could be put on the ballot for approval without the Democratic governor’s signature. Evers says in a year-end interview with The Associated Press that he also opposed handing election duties to the nearly powerless secretary of state’s office as a Republican candidate has proposed.

Evers says “We have a good system. It’s my goal to keep it.” Republicans are pushing numerous campaign law changes, but Evers can veto them.

The constitutional amendment would be one way around an Evers veto.

