Evers signs bill increasing money for homelessness shelters

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Governor Tony Evers has signed into law a bipartisan bill that increases funding for homeless shelters by $1 million over the next two years.

The Legislature passed the bill last week. It is the only one of eight bills in a homelessness package that has cleared both the state Senate and Assembly.

The Assembly has passed the other seven, but they’ve stalled in the Senate under concerns from some senators about their price tag.

Republican Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke sponsored the bill Evers signed on Tuesday. Steineke has championed the effort to fight homelessness and called for more to be done.