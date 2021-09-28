Evers signs executive order to fly flags at half-staff for fallen Fond du Lac officer

(WFRV)- To pay tribute to a Fond du Lac Police Officer who recently passed in the line of duty, state Governor Tony Evers signed Executive order #134.

This order will require the United States and the Wisconsin state flags to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, September 29, across the state.

26-year-old Joseph Kurer passed away on Wednesday, September 22, after contracting COVID-19 while on the job. He had been working with the FDLPD since 2018 but he had been serving his community for most of his life.

Kurer served as Community Service Officer for the City of West Bend P.D. and the Wisconsin National Guard, officials explain. He received many awards for his service including the likes of Fond du Lac Police Department Life Saving Award, Army Commendation Medal, and many more.

According to the release, services for the late Officer will be held on Wednesday, September 29, in Fond du Lac.