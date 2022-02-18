MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has signed a deal allowing wagers on sports and other events at the Forest County Potawatomi’s tribal casinos.

The governor’s office and tribal Chairman Ned Daniels Jr. announced Friday the state and the Potawatomi have amended the tribe’s gaming compact to allow for event wagering. The deal is still subject to U.S. Department of the Interior approval.

The tribe hopes to open a sports book venue at its Milwaukee hotel and casino by the end of the year. The governor has signed similar compact amendments with the Oneida Nation and the St. Croix Chippewa.