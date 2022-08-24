MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers was in the City of Manitowoc on Wednesday to host an economic roundtable to discuss rising costs and other economic issues with community members.

Evers spoke about his plan to lower costs for Wisconsinites and highlighted how he’s helped families address rising costs in his first term as Governor, including delivering a 15% income tax cut to the majority of residents.

Governor Evers also stated his opinion about United States President Joe Biden’s decision to cancel more student loan debt.

“I’m sure it was a difficult decision for him because everybody had a different expectation,” said Governor Evers. “At the end of the day, I think it’s very important to have the ability for people to go to college and I think President Biden hit it right down the middle.”

Evers also spoke about teacher shortages throughout the state and how that has been impacting the upcoming school year for many districts.

“I think people have disrespected teachers, especially politicians over the last several years,” added Evers. “Teachers don’t get paid enough. Those are two basic things that can’t be changed overnight so I do believe at the end of the day we need to continue to support our teachers and provide the resources they need.”

Evers, a former school teacher himself, has continued to push for teachers to have better wages and speaks very passionately on the matter.