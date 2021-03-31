Evers to fix potholes to promote transportation budget

Green Bay Pothole Issues

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers and Department of Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson plan to tour the state fixing potholes to promote the governor’s roads budget.

Evers and Thompson will make stops Wednesday to fix potholes in Chippewa Falls, Wausau and Appleton.

Evers’ 2021-23 state budget includes nearly $2 billion for highway rehabilitation, $565.7 million for highway development and $941.9 million in transportation aid for counties and municipalities.

Whether those amounts survive in the final budget remains to be seen. Republican lawmakers will spend the next few months revising the budget before sending the spending plan back to Evers for his signature and partial vetoes.

