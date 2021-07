Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers says he doesn’t believe Republicans are “bastards” as he speaks with reporters Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin. Evers used the word when talking about Republicans’ decision last week to fire his agriculture secretary Brad Pfaff. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed Republican bills that would delay local redistricting efforts and prohibit Wisconsin police from enforcing any future gun control laws.

The governor said in his veto messages Friday that the redistricting bill creates too long of a delay in creating new maps, resulting in skewed maps that don’t reflect current populations.

As for the gun bill, he said the measure would be unconstitutional because it would trump federal law.