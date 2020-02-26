Evers vetoes Republican-authored $250 million income tax cut

FILE – In this Feb. 23, 2019 file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during an interview during the National Governors Association 2019 winter meeting in Washington. Evers said Thursday, March 14, that the state budget he proposed is “pretty close” to not raising taxes, even though it would increase them by $1.3 billion over two years. Evers, in an interview on WTMJ radio, said that there “may be some small tax increases.” The comments drew an incredulous reaction from Republican legislative leaders.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed a Republican-authored $250 million income tax bill.

Evers vetoed the bill Wednesday at an elementary school in Wauwatosa, arguing that the Legislature should instead back his plan to spend more on education.

Evers had proposed spending $250 million on K-12 schools, with $130 million to reduce property taxes, but Republicans ignored his proposal.

They said increasing funding for schools will be part of the debate over the next state budget in 2021.

Evers vetoed the tax cut bill, the 12th his vetoed as governor, in the school library.