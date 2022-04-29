MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Evers paid a visit to the Town of Menasha on Friday in celebration of Arbor Day and Forest Appreciation Week.

According to a release, Evers announced more than 9.3 million trees have been planted in Wisconsin since he committed to the Trillion Tree Pledge.

Back in 2021, Governor Evers signed an executive order pledging to plant 75 million new trees in rural and urban areas. He also pledged to conserve 125,000 acres of forest. When complete, experts expect nearly 29 million metric tons of carbon dioxide store over the next 50 years.

“Planting and conserving trees and forests is a simple and powerful tool for storing carbon and tackling climate change and I’m excited about the progress we’ve made on Wisconsin’s pledge to plant 75 million trees by 2030,” said Governor Evers.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) provided an annual report which detailed the progress made on the governor’s pledge. In the report, of the 9.3 million trees planted in 2021, the DNR supplied more than half of the seedlings. In addition, the DNR has also distributed more than 31 million seeds which are expected to grow into around 3.5 million future trees.

“The goal is to use trees and forests as a critical nature-based solution to climate change,” said DNR Secretary Preston Cole. “When fully realized, the Governor’s pledge is estimated to store nearly 29 million metric tons of carbon dioxide over the next 50 years in our forests and trees. That’s about the same amount of carbon dioxide produced by 6 million cars in a year. DNR staff are producing seedlings in concert with private nurseries, not only meeting the needs of the growing public but doing so in a manner in which we are fostering genetic diversity and looking for species that will thrive in our warming climate.”

For more information about the Trillion Tree Pledge that Governor Tony Evers made, click here.