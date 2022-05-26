MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Wisconsin’s top legislative Republican says he is open to the idea of arming teachers following the latest school shooting in Texas, while he dismissed as “disingenuous” an offer from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to find common ground.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos told The Associated Press on Thursday that finding ways to better protect schools, including with additional police, armed security guards, and armed teachers, “should be on the table.”

Past Republican proposals to do that have not gone anywhere in the Legislature. And any bill to do that now would be vetoed by Evers, who is up for reelection in November.

Evers, who was in Demark on Thursday to visit meat processors, deflected Vos’s idea of arming teachers stating “I don’t think there are many teachers that feel that [it’s] a good idea. Teachers are prepared to teach.” Evers, the former teacher himself, believes there are better ways to go about protecting our schools.

“Making our schools armed camps I don’t think necessarily helps the learning environment. I’m not sure we want to turn our learning institutes into armed camps,” added Evers.

Governor Evers says he remains open to talking with Republicans on how to better handle gun control.