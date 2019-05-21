Evers vows to veto GOP anti-abortion bills

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers says he’ll veto four Republican-authored anti-abortion bills if they reach his desk.

The bills would force doctors to care for babies that survive abortions or face prison; cut off Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood, prohibit abortions based on the fetus’ race, sex or defects; and require providers to tell women seeking abortions using the drug mifepristone that the process may be reversed after the first dose. The Senate is expected to take up the proposals in June.

Evers promised weeks ago that he would veto the so-called “born-alive bill.” He tweeted on Tuesday that he will veto all the measures, saying lawmakers shouldn’t limit women’s right to make their own health care decisions and it’s time to listen to women.

