Evers: ‘We owe a great deal of gratitude’ to those involved with Fox River Clean Up project

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fox River Clean Up project has been a large part of the local area for years.

The goal behind the project has been to restore and protect something valuable to the state.

In a Zoom call, Governor Tony Evers said projects like these show the pride and care that the state takes in protecting its lands.

“We owe a great deal of gratitude to everybody who has worked on this project over the years,” the governor said. “Along its banks are 18 cities and towns and villages that for the past 50 years have been negatively impacting families and communities, as well as the wildlife and ecosystem, have been negatively impacted.”

Compared to 2006, the river has seen a 90% reduction in some pollutants.

Officials say cleaning and monitoring efforts will still continue.

