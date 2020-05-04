1  of  2
Evers will turn over 10,000 pages of records to lawmaker

by: Associated Press

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers sits for an interview with The Associated Press Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, saying that Foxconn Technology Group, the world’s largest electronics manufacturer, could still qualify for up to $3 billion in state tax credits in Wisconsin if it makes changes to its deal with the state to reflect current plans for a plant that’s under construction. Evers said Thursday. “If we have a deal that is reflective of what they are doing, it’s logical that they will get the credits,” “But if they don’t, that’s a whole different deal.” AP photo/Scott Bauer)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is turning over more than 10,000 pages in documents to Republican state Rep. John Nygren, and paying the lawmaker’s $40,000 in legal fees, in order to settle an open records lawsuit.

Evers announced the conclusion of the lawsuit late Friday.

Evers said in the statement that records would be provided to Nygren, co-chair of the Legislature’s powerful budget committee, after being reviewed by the state Department of Justice.

Nygren sued Evers after the governor denied a request Nygren made for records related to a farmer mental health program run by the state agriculture department.

