PULASKI, Wis. (WFRV) – An expansion project to deliver fiber internet across Pulaski was announced by Nsight, what does that mean for residents?

Nsight Telservices announced a $2.2 million expansion project that will reportedly bring fiber-to-the-premise to every address in Pulaski. The internet will offer speeds starting at 300/Mbps.

The project will overlap Nsight’s already existing internet network, and officials say that construction will be completed by 2022. Information on installation dates will be provided as the project progresses.

“Nsight Telservices is the first provider to deliver fiber to Pulaski residents and businesses. Our business began here 112 years ago to serve the communication needs of this community and we’re proud to continue that commitment today. This significant investment ultimately future-proofs connectivity for the village and will benefit our neighbors for years to come,” said Brighid Riordan, CEO of Nsight.

Officials say that the project is also being supported by a $23,400 commitment from the Village of Pulaski.

The latest updates can be found on Nsight’s website.