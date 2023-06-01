Close up shot of senior fisherman’s hands tying a fly for fishing. Fly fishing concept. View from above. High angle view over shoulder.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds boaters and anglers to help protect Wisconsin’s water during this weekend’s Drain Campaign.

The annual Drain Campaign is from June 2 to June 4 and focuses on the importance for boaters and anglers to always drain their livewells and fishing buckets before leaving boat launches and fishing access points.

Boat inspectors from Clean Boats, Clean Waters, will be at boat launches across the state promoting draining and handing out blue boat towels printed with the “Drain Your Catch” message.

DNR officials say that draining is one of the most important steps to help the spread of aquatic invasive species, limiting the spread of microscopic larvae of zebra mussels and of diseases, including the fish virus Viral Hemorrhagic Septicemia.

In addition, boaters should pull the drain plugs on their boats and tip their motor straight up and down to drain any local water before securing it for the drive ahead.

Anglers should get their catch on ice as soon as possible. The cold will keep fish fresh and reduce bacterial growth. Fish kept in water fill the water with waste, including nitrate and ammonia, both of which are toxic to other fish in the water.

Every boater and angler has a role to play in protecting Wisconsin’s lakes and rivers. Everyone should follow these prevention steps, required by Wisconsin state law, to help prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species in our waters:

Inspect boats, trailers, and equipment

Remove all attached aquatic plants and animals

Drain all water from boats, vehicles, and equipment, including livewells and buckets containing fish

Never move plants or live fish away from a waterbody

Dispose of unwanted bait in the trash

Buy minnows from a Wisconsin bait dealer

Additionally, only use leftover minnows when fishing with them on the same body of water. They can be used on other waters only if no lake or river water or other fish have been added to their container.

To learn more about invasive species and their impacts on Wisconsin’s waters and economy, visit the DNR’s invasive species webpage.