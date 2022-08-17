GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – If you love everything and anything vintage, a ribbon-cutting ceremony is being held on Thursday, August 18 to celebrate a new business in the Broadway District that provides ‘preloved sustainable fashion with a story.’

The ceremony will honor Cockloft Vintage, a store that sells hand-selected, vintage goods and clothing. Cockloft Vintage first opened its doors in June 2022 and is owned by Tina Kelly.

“The best part has been watching guests find a particular item in the shop and seeing the excitement in their eyes or the joy in their voice, as they recall an intimate memory of a beloved family member,” said Kelly. “Many people reminisce and share a personal segment of their lives with me. It is a tribute and a representation of the shop that every piece truly has a story.”

The ceremony will take place on Thursday from 4-6 p.m. at Cockloft Vintage, located at 163 North Broadway. Stop by for some light food (including pies!), drinks, and shop for some one-of-a-kind vintage goods.

“We’re excited to add another retail destination to our shopping corridor. Cockloft Vintage carries a variety of products that cater to a broad audience of shoppers with eclectic interests,” said Brian Johnson, Executive Director of On Broadway Inc. “We know the strong density of storefront options is what creates a shopping destination and it’s the perfect addition as we prepare for a busy holiday shopping season that supports our small business owners.”

Remarks will be given by: