KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – It seems Kaukauna Police Department had a night of laughs thanks to a resident who couldn’t break free from their handcuffs.

On Saturday, the Kaukauna Police Department shared on Facebook that officers working the night shift responded to a call involving an individual who had ‘accidentally’ handcuffed themselves and couldn’t get out.

The individual reportedly didn’t have a key for the handcuffs.

Additionally, a postscript in the Facebook post is seemingly alluding to the fact that the individual might have tried to use vegetable oil to unsuccessfully free themselves.

In the end, police said they were able to free the individual from the handcuffs without issue noting that ‘everyone had a good laugh’.