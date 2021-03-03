NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Everyone okay after truck falls through the ice on Northwoods lake

Local News

(WFRV) – Everyone is okay after a truck when through the ice on a northwoods lake.

The Marinette County Sheriff’s, Wisconsin DNR and the Town of Lake Fire Department on Lake Noquebay responded to a truck that went through the ice on Tuesday.

The truck was approximately 300 yards north of the boat landing and all of the people inside the truck were able to get out and unharmed.

The Sheriff’s Department reminds everyone that ice fishing shanties are required to be removed from inland waters south of Highway 64 by Sunday, March 7 and inland waters north of Highway 64 by March 14.

They urge extreme caution while going out on the ice because of the warmer temperatures.

If your vehicle, ATV, snowmobile or any other mode of transportation falls through the ice, they ask that you contact the Department and let them know.

