FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt provided an update on K-9 Iro’s progress as he continues to heal after getting shot and wounded during a disturbance call in Fond du Lac in mid-October.

A Facebook post from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office states that K-9 Iro continues to make progress in the right direction after suffering a severe injury during a shootout on October 14.

Iro got a fresh set of x-rays today and everything looked great and continues to heal. He’s still going to wear the splint for a few more weeks, but got VERY EXCITED to climb back into his squad car this week! Although he’s not back on patrol, it’s now safe to transport him back and forth to appointments in the squad again, and he loves it. He sniffed around the freshly cleaned and detailed squad car (thanks Jimmy!), and then settled right back into his favorite position on the shoulder of his handler and partner. He also continues to enjoy his naps nestled in new blankets. Everything continues to progress in the right direction, and we thank everyone for their continued support! Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt, Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office

