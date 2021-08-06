‘Everything happens for a reason’: Greenleaf woman reaches dream of opening her own winery

GREENLEAF, Wis. (WFRV) – Miranda Demske says her bestselling wine is called ‘Machine Shed Red.’

“That is a dry, red blend,” she told Local 5.

Miranda never thought she’d already have a bestseller by Summer 2021. “I just kind of thought I’d move slowly, over a number of years,” she explained. “We’d get the vineyard going. After that we’d start producing, selling the grapes, slowly making the wine. It was not gonna be this soon.”

Those plans changed when Miranda’s hours at her job in the healthcare field were slashed because of the pandemic. “I’m like, well, now or never,” she said, “and I just decided to jump right into it full time.”

Miranda quit her job to pursue her dream.

Now, a year after kicking off efforts, she’s got a tasting room and four wines bottled, with more on the way. “Every now and then I kinda just have to take a step back and go, ‘this didn’t exist,’ this is so cool to see where we’ve come,” Miranda said.

She’s had some help along the way: mostly from her husband, Charlie Demske, who doesn’t really know what his title at the vineyard is. “Assistant founding person,” he joked.

Charlie’s been involved since the beginning: when the couple started planting the vineyard two years ago. “Getting the plants established and making sure they stay healthy between diseases, insects, and also the deer and wildlife that tries to get them,” he said.

The vines they’ve already planted should start producing grapes next year. They’re planning on planting several more acres in the coming years.

“You know, I said five acres is our goal,” Charlie told Local 5, “but that’s just a goal. Once we get there, we’re going to keep wanting to go further.”

So far, time has been on their side. “I’m a big believer that everything happens for a reason,” Miranda said, “so I believe that I was given this opportunity to make this happen, to take this shot.”

Charlie added, “We’re all very proud of Miranda for everything she’s accomplished getting this going. It takes a lot of blood, sweat, and tears to get this going.”

WineaLot Vineyards‘ tasting room is open every Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Every time someone stops by for a tasting, Miranda says the dream feels a little more like reality.

“That means that this is working, that things are going well, that I wasn’t crazy for starting this,” she said. A Grand Opening event for WineaLot Vineyards is planned for August 14th.

