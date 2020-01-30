Ex-children’s doctor charged with abusing adoptive daughter

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) – A former emergency room doctor at Children’s Hospital Wisconsin is charged with physically abusing a newborn he was adopting with his wife eight months ago.

Former doctor John Cox denies the allegations and asked a judge in Milwaukee Tuesday to set a hearing to dismiss the case next month.

The case is receiving tremendous scrutiny by the medical community around the county, with physicians disagreeing on what exactly caused the injuries to the adoptive daughter.

The couple have hired more than a dozen experts to question the conclusions from Children’s physicians, whose initial investigation led to Cox’s charges eight months ago.