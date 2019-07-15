Ex-dairy princess convicted of homicide to be released

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

UNION GROVE, Wis. (AP) — A former Wisconsin dairy princess convicted of killing her ex-boyfriend’s fiancee in a case featured in a made-for-TV movie is about to be released from prison.

The Wisconsin Parole Commission has granted release for Lori Esker, who is now 50. WSAW-TV reports Esker will be released Tuesday from a correctional facility in Racine County.

Esker was convicted in 1990 of first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Lisa Cihaski. The 21-year-old woman was strangled with a belt in a car in a Rib Mountain motel parking lot in 1989.

Cihaski was engaged to Esker’s former boyfriend. Witnesses testified the Marathon County dairy princess was obsessive and still wanted a relationship with the man.

The case was featured in the TV movie “Beauty’s Revenge” which aired on NBC and Lifetime.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story