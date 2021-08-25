Ex-pilot from Kenosha ‘sextorted’ underage girls, sentenced to federal prison

(WFRV) – A former airline pilot from Kenosha was sentenced to prison after he engaged in online ‘sextortion’ with multiple underage girls across the globe.

According to authorities, 29-year-old Devery Moses was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison on August 24.

Court records showed that Moses engaged in online ‘sextortion’ with multiple underage girls not only from the United States but also from the United Kingdom and Canada. Some of the victims were reportedly as young as twelve years old.

The ‘sextortion’ would happen after Moses would get sexually explicit photographs and videos from the girls, he would then threaten to post the photos and videos online if they didn’t give in to his demands. Moses would reportedly demand increasingly outrageous and outlandish sexual acts.

Some court filings in the case showed that many of the victims suffered significant and ongoing emotional trauma from Moses’ actions. Reportedly one victim reported having serious suicidal thoughts.

Moses’s federal sentence will run concurrently with a year sentence that was previously given for a state conviction of possession of child pornography.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, which is a national initiative to fight the epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse that launched in May 2006.