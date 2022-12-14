(WFRV) – A former mail carrier in Wisconsin was sentenced after he stole mail from his route in search of cash and gift cards.

According to the Department of Justice, 29-year-old Steven Rosa was sentenced for stealing mail while he was a postal employee. Rosa was sentenced to two years of probation and was imposed a $2,000 fine.

Back in December 2020, a service technician for a portable toilet company found opened U.S. First Class mail in a portable toilet in Sun Prairie. About a week later, additional pieces of opened mail were found in the same spot, as well as in a second portable toilet.

The U.S. Postal Service found out that the mail was assigned for delivery to Rosa, who was a mail carrier at the time. Rosa ended up admitting to stealing mail from his route for a period of two weeks.

He was reportedly looking for cash and Amazon gift cards. In total, the Postal Service determined that Roza stole pieces of mail from 39 different people and about $245 in cash and gift cards.

The mail reportedly included multiple holiday greeting cards.

The sentencing judge said the crime committed by rosa was a ‘sad offense’ due to its impact on the community. No additional information was provided.

Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.