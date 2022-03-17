STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A former president of a college in Indiana was found guilty of four charges, and eleven were dismissed, in relation to a child enticement incident in Sturgeon Bay.

According to court records, Thomas Minar was found guilty due to a no-contest plea of multiple counts for his role in a child enticement case.

Minar was facing fifteen total charges, but after his plea agreement, he had eleven of them dismissed. He is scheduled to be in court on June 6 at 2:30 p.m for a sentencing hearing.

The following charges are the ones that Minar was found guilty of:

Child Enticement-Sexual Contact

Possession of Child Pornography

Possession of Child Pornography

Possession of Child Pornography

Minar reportedly must have a DNA sample on file with the State of Wisconsin.

Back in 2020, an officer with the Sturgeon Bay Police Department reportedly began an Internet Crimes Against Children investigation by setting up an undercover profile on the mobile app Grindr under the name “Tyler.” The undercover profile listed the age of the undercover cop as 19-years-old.

On January 6, a Grindr user – later identified as Minar – began chatting with “Tyler.”

When “Tyler” messaged Minar saying “‘I’m too young,’” Minar said “‘You’re not too young for me :).’”

The criminal complaint outlines that “Tyler” told Minar he was 15-years-old and from Sturgeon Bay and Minar responded that he has “a vacation house” in Sturgeon Bay.

Later on, officials report that Minar asked “Tyler” if he would like to meet sometime.

The document goes on to show that Minar and “Tyler” agreed to meet at a McDonald’s in Sturgeon Bay. Once the meeting arrangements were made, “a team of officers was assembled to conduct surveillance to see if the suspect would show up at the meet location.”

Officers confirmed Minar was at the McDonald’s, “ordered that he exit the vehicle, and then placed him under arrest.” Minar told authorities “that he was meeting with a young man.”

He also “admitted that ‘Tyler’s’ profile indicated he was 19 years old, but that ‘Tyler’ said he was 15 years old. Minar said that he met with ‘Tyler’ to be a ‘friend’ and to be his ‘mentor.’”

The criminal complaint states that Minar told officers “that he was not looking for ‘sexual things’” and “denied that anything sexual would have occurred” if “Tyler” showed up.

Minar was the President of Franklin College, and at the time the Board of Trustees Executive Committee “felt it was essential to act immediately and sever his relationship with the College.”