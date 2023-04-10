(WFRV) – A former Winneconne High School teacher was sentenced to prison after pleading no contest to charges tied to sending inappropriate pictures to students on Snapchat.

According to court records, 25-year-old Brian Brown had one charge dismissed but pleaded no contest to the remaining three. Brown was sentenced to 90 days in jail followed by four years of probation.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Brown was charged after allegedly sending inappropriate Snapchats to students. School officials told police that Brown exchanged Snapchat messages with a 16-year-old girl over the summer.

Brown said he was a teacher at Winneconne High School and resigned after the 2021 year to work for the Kimberly School District. He was placed on leave by the Kimberly School District.

He was found guilty due to a no-contest plea on the following charges:

Exposing Genitals/Pubic Area/Intimate Parts to a Child

Expose Child to Harmful Material

Disorderly Conduct

The charge of Solicit Intimate Representation from Minor was dismissed but read in. No additional information was provided.