FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Grab your horseshoes, four-leaf clovers, and make a wish upon the next shooting star you see.

The Powerball drawing is Saturday at 9:59 p.m., with a record-breaking jackpot of $1.6 billion. The winner will take home $782.4 million in cash.

It has people in northeast Wisconsin scrambling to buy as many Powerball tickets as they can ahead of the drawing.

“I never thought it would get this high when it hit $1 billion the other day that was pretty shocking,” said Jody Christman from Kimberly, who tells Local 5 News he doesn’t play the lottery normally but that the record-breaking jackpot enticed him.

“I’d probably be really excited; I’d probably cry,” said Nicholas Guzman from Fond du Lac.

“Probably you’d have to pick me up off the floor probably several times (if I won),” said Meg Schoofs from Fond du Lac.

All three lottery players Local 5 News spoke with said if they won, they would donate a substantial portion of the jackpot to charities.

A popular place to buy lottery tickets in northeast Wisconsin is Philly’s on 4th in Fond du Lac. Once part of the so-called ‘Miracle Mile,’ the convenience store has sold multiple winning tickets with large jackpots, including a ticket worth over $200 million in 2006.

“Well, they always say I’ll come back and remember you for selling me that ticket,” said Pat Moses, who is one of the owners of Philly’s on 4th.

Moses is a lottery winner herself, winning $100,000 on a lottery ticket recently.

“Anybody who wins the lottery, I would suggest they lay low for a little bit, digest it themselves, get a financial advisor and think about what you want to do with it,” said Moses.

Speaking of getting a financial advisor, Brad Roethlisberger does exactly that for Capital Credit Union in Green Bay. He offers this advice to anybody lucky enough to win the big prize.

“Reach out to your trusted advisors, whether it’s your financial advisor or accountant share that with them so that they can help you develop a plan,” said Roethlisberger.

He said if you pool money together with a group of people to buy lottery tickets, make sure you document exactly who is part of the group and how the money will get split among group members.

He also reminds people to keep their life as normal as possible in terms of their spending habits. He said splurging a little bit is okay, but don’t go overboard because there have been lots of stories over the years of people going bankrupt after winning the lottery.