EXCLUSIVE: Appleton Mayor Tim Hanna announces new role

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — In an exclusive interview during his Community Update on Local 5 This Morning, Appleton Mayor Tim Hanna announced he will be taking on a new role after his current term as mayor.

Hanna says he will be Executive Director with the Local Government Institute of Wisconsin.

According to the Institute’s website, they are a “not-for-profit, non-partisan corporation representing all citizens of Wisconsin at the local level and created to conduct research, enhance collaboration, and educate the public and policymakers on ways to improve local government’s ability to serve the people.”

“I’m still really passionate about local issues,” says Hanna, “This gives me a chance to work with the community on those issues.”

He has been a board member with the group since its early years in the late 2000s, but resigned from that position in order to become Executive Director. Hanna says he will begin the role after his time as mayor has officially ended.

Hanna told Local 5, “I look forward to working with our colleges across the state.”

