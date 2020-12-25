LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

EXCLUSIVE: Thieves strike Manitowoc food truck, Kohler steps in and Christmas meals will happen after all

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MANITOWOC- The Golden Plated Food Truck managed to find a way to keep operating during the pandemic.

But thieves struck just days before Christmas, grabbing generators valued at more than $2,000.

“It definitely sets us back,” owner Joey Golden Junior told Local 5 News Anchor Eric Richards. “We have to work more to replace the generators. We also have to take time away from the people that we serve.”

Manitowoc Police are investigating the felony theft that happened early Wednesday morning.

Even more heartbreaking is that the business in the namesake of Golden’s late father.

“My dad was a big factor in my life,” Golden revealed. “He passed away in June and we want to keep his name going.”

The timing could not have been worse. The Golden Plated was planning on offering food service on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

“We both work two and three jobs to make this dream a reality,” said co-owner Brittian Perkins.”

And if she had a chance to speak with the thieves?

“Not only did you affect us, but you affected our community. Because you’re giving our community a bad name.”

But, just when you thought this would be a Grinch who stole Christmas tale, a sign that there is still the spirit of giving in Northeast Wisconsin.

Kohler donated two generators.

Christmas meals are back on at the Golden Plated in Manitowoc.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: Fond du Lac's Braelon Allen signs with Badgers, prepares for college & final high school season

High School Sports Xtra: Neenah head coach Lee Rabas talks Rockets' big week

Roncalli & Valders boys pick up key EWC wins, Freedom girls keep rolling

Fond du Lac's Braelon Allen signs with Wisconsin

Kimberly, Neenah boys pick up big FVA wins, De Pere girls outlast Pulaski

High School Sport Xtra: Local 5 Top 5, Team of the Week